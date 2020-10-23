MANILA – Zamboanga Peninsula team manager Junnie Navarro believes his team’s breakthrough semifinal stint in the first leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup should serve as good news to everyone in the region.

“This is a good news for the homegrown players in Zamboanga City because this is the team that gives opportunities to Zamboangueños,” said Navarro on Thursday.

Despite requests from various players, Zamboanga Peninsula opted to field in an all-Zamboangueno lineup consisting of Rudy Lingganay, Gino Jumao-as, Med Salim, RR de Leon, and Jonjon Rebollos

Everyone had a modest expectation on the team known in the regional basketball ranks as the Valientes, considering that it was placed in a tough Pool A with preseason favorite Zamboanga City.

Zamboanga Peninsula, however, shocked Palayan in the quarterfinals, 21-20, to earn a place in the semifinals of Leg 1 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba on Wednesday night.

Despite falling short of taking the leg, Coach Joseph Romarante is bullish about the Valientes.

“All the fans from Zamboanga City are very proud of this team,” Romarante said.

Zamboanga Peninsula has a chance to bounce back on Friday in the second leg of Chooks 3×3’s season-opening conference. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA – northboundasia.com





