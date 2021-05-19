Zambo responders alerted as downpour floods 10 villages

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar directed the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (BDRRMCs) Wednesday to monitor the inclement weather and undertake necessary steps to save lives and properties.

She issued the order after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather bulletin said Zamboanga Peninsula will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

The provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will also have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, according to PAGASA, while warning of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

“Take precaution since inclement weather will persist due to the ITCZ,” Salazar told the BDRRMCs.

Ma. Socorro Rojas, City Social Welfare and Development Officer (CSWDO) chief, said 10 barangays have been flooded amid the bad weather.

Rojas said CSWD personnel are determining how many families are affected by floods in different barangays.

Agnes Wee, information officer of Barangay Guiwan, reported that some parts of the village are already underwater.

Ray Cabayacruz, information officer of Barangay Bolong, said low-lying areas in their village are underwater as the Bolong River swelled and overflowed. The barangay council issued an advisory that prohibits light vehicles to traverse Bolong highway.

Rojas said they have initially delivered food packs to the affected families in Barangay Bolong. Teofilo Garcia, Jr. / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

