Zambo police nab 18 fratmen for plebe’s death

ZAMBOANGA CITY–The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) arrested Monday 18 members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity involved in the initiation rites that resulted in the death of a plebe in this city.

Maj. Elmer Solon, ZCPO’s Station 11 chief, said the respondents belong to fraternity’s Triskelion San Jose Gusu (Trigusu) chapter.

Solon said a manhunt was ongoing against six of the 18 suspects who remained at-large.

At least 10 of the 12 in police custody are identified as Ruben Sebastian, Grand Triskelion; Roldan Paler, 28, External Grand Triskelion; Marcelino Viñas Jr., 28, master initiator; John Dale Bulalacad, 22; Eryan Alabata, 20; Xavierwyn Sebastian, 19; Cleven Atis, 27; Fidel Cubol, 27; and Azis Camlian, 20.

Solon said they will be charged for violation of the Anti-Hazing Law.

Solon said the respondents conducted initiation rites on six plebes around 10 a.m. Sunday at Cubol’s residence, in Barangay San Jose Gusu here.

During the initiation rites, plebe Joselito Enviado, 21, fainted and was rushed to the Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC) but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Solon said the suspects yielded a 108-centimeter long wooden paddle wrapped in a red sack.

Santos Cortez Kagang, San Jose Gusu barangay councilor, said they discouraged the holding of initiation rites in the village, but added that “the area is a secluded place” that has been a favorite area for fraternities and sororities.

Meanwhile, Salazar has tasked the City Social Welfare and Development Office and other city departments concerned to assist the victim’s family. Teofilo Garcia, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com







