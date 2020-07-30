Zambo City anti-drug op nets P3.7-M shabu

by: Philippine News Agency |

ZAMBOANGA CITY–Lawmen have arrested a former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) and a businesswoman while some PHP3.7 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in an anti-drug operation in this southern port city, an official said Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr., Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, identified the arrested suspects as Nur-Adzelyn Villaraza, 22, a former OFW, and businesswoman Linda Kasim, 51.

They were arrested in a buy-bust operation by joint team of policemen, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and military intelligence agents around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pilar Street, Barangay Zone 4 here, police said.

Police said the suspects yielded some 550 grams of suspected shabu packed in 10 large size plastic sachets with an estimated street value of PHP3.7 million, PHP600,000 counterfeit money, and other pieces of evidence.

Cambay said the anti-drug operation was launched following surveillance on the illegal drug activities of the suspects, who are now detained at Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) Station 4 pending the filing of charges.

Cambay commended the ZCPO headed by Col. Thomas Joseph Martir for the “relentless and continued anti-illegal drug operation” even amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Police forces will remain vigilant to “suppress the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region” even while the police are helping local authorities address the Covid-19 pandemic, Cambay said. Teofilo Garcia, Jr. /PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL


OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province


PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT


The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019