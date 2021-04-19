Work, classes suspended in E. Visayas due to ‘Bising’

TACLOBAN CITY – Several local government units in Eastern Visayas have suspended online classes and work in the public sector on Monday due to bad weather caused by Typhoon Bising.

Since Sunday, local authorities have been issuing executive orders as many areas continue to experience strong winds and heavy rains.

Among the local governments that suspended work and classes are Tacloban City, Tanauan, and Leyte town in Leyte province; entire Samar province; the whole of Eastern Samar; Kawayan, Maripipi, Almeria, Caibiran, Cabucgayan, Culaba, Naval, and the provincial government in Biliran province.

In Northern Samar, several towns have suspended work and classes in response to the call of Governor Edwin Ongchuan. These areas include Catarman, Catubig, Laoang, Palapag, Allen, Mondragon, Bobon, Lapinig, San Jose, Biri, San Roque, Lavezares, Rosario, Silvino Lubos, San Antonio, and Lope De Vega.

Exempted from the work suspension are those involved in the maintenance of peace and order, disaster risk management, health and sanitation, and traffic management.

Local governments have decided to suspend work and classes after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 in Samar and Biliran provinces and TCWS no. 1 in Leyte and Southern Leyte areas.

As of Monday morning, Bising was located based on all available data at 250 kilometers east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

It has maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph. It is moving north-northwestward at 10 kph.

In the past two days, the weather bureau has been issuing an advisory that heavy rains brought by ‘Bising’ may trigger flooding in major river systems in the Eastern Visayas region.

In an advisory, PAGASA identified several rivers in six provinces that would likely be affected by the downpour.

These rivers are Sangputan, Palo, Solano, Daguitan, Marabong, Cadacan, Bongquirogon, Salug, Pagbanagaran, Pagsangahan, and Binahaan in Leyte; and Catarman, Bugko, Pambujan, Catubig, Palapag, Mano, and Gamay in Northern Samar.

Other affected rivers are in Oras, Dolores, Ulot, Taft, Borongan, Suribao, Llorente, Balangiga, and Sulat in Eastern Samar; Basey, Silaga, Calbiga, and Jibatan in Samar; Bisay, Himbangan, and Pandan in Southern Leyte; and all river systems in Biliran.

People living in low-lying areas near these river systems have been advised to stay alert for possible flash floods

Those residing near mountain slopes have been told to watch out for signs of landslides. Sarwell Meniano / PNA – northboundasia.com

