Women comprise 26% of PH firefighters: BFP

MANILA – Women comprise at least 26 percent of the country’s firefighters, an official of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said on Thursday.

In a phone interview, BFP spokesperson, Supt. Annalee Carbajal-Atienza said that as of last year, around 8,000 out of the BFP’s roster of 30,290 firefighters are women.

“Well, firefighting is no longer a gender issue. Since its inception, the BFP has been receptive to the presence of women in its force. And if there are interested lady aspirants to the BFP, please join now,” Carbajal-Atienza said in a mixture of English and Filipino.

She also added the BFP needs more women personnel as they are now orienting more on immersion and community relations regarding fire safety.

Carbajal-Atienza also noted that BFP women are generally more capable of performing various tasks.

Also, she added the BFP emphasizes the role of women in its ranks by acknowledging their efforts.

“Now as to the training, there is no difference at all. What is being done by our male counterparts in the field is also being done by our female firefighters,” Carbajal-Atienza said.

She also pointed out that a fire truck in Caraga is crewed exclusively by lady firefighters.

“Everyone from the driver, to the nozzle-operator, is a woman,” she said, adding that a fire truck is normally operated by seven firefighters. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com

