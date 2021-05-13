WHO’s Ghebreyesus gets vaccinated

GENEVA – World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, he announced on Twitter, urging everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19, if there is a vaccine available in the country.

“Today it was my turn to get vaccinated against #COVID19. Vaccines save lives. It’s critical to get them to all countries A.S.A.P. If like me you live in a country where vaccines are available, please get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” he wrote.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed WHO about the outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China.

Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus, named Covid-19 by the WHO, have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (TASS)

