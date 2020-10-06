White House press secretary tests positive for Covid-19

by: Anadolu |
White House press secretary tests positive for Covid-19

ANKARA – The White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany announced on Twitter.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit. Moreover, I definitely had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” she added.

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania contracted Covid-19, hours after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides who traveled with him as recently as Wednesday, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said earlier Monday he is optimistic that Trump would leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and return to work later in the day after consultation with doctors.

McEnany, 32, said she will start her quarantine process and continue working remotely.

“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time,” she wrote. (Anadolu)



Suggested Videos

Mushroom Business

DAING DAMORTIS

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020


Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE


LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19


No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News


BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay