White House press secretary tests positive for Covid-19

ANKARA – The White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany announced on Twitter.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit. Moreover, I definitely had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” she added.

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania contracted Covid-19, hours after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides who traveled with him as recently as Wednesday, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said earlier Monday he is optimistic that Trump would leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and return to work later in the day after consultation with doctors.

McEnany, 32, said she will start her quarantine process and continue working remotely.

“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time,” she wrote. (Anadolu)





