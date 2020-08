One of the jeepney drivers climbs the side of a truck of rice as they wait for the arrival of TV host Willie Revillame at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) central office on East Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday (August 19, 2020). Revillame has pledged PHP5 million through LTFRB office and sacks of rice to the jeepney drivers affected coronavirus pandemic. (PNA photo by Robert Oswald P. Alfiler)