Village front-liners in Ilocos Norte to get cash incentive

LAOAG CITY — The provincial government of Ilocos Norte has allocated more than PHP8.3million as cash incentive for the 559 barangay front line workers in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a virtual press conference held on Monday, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc confirmed the Barangay Health and Emergency Response Team (BHERT) in Ilocos Norte will receive PHP15,000 each as an expression of “thank you” for their sacrifices to ensure the safety of their constituents.

“We appreciate the BHERTs and of course, all front liners for staying vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19. So the papers are ready for signing,” Manotoc said.

Since the Covid-19 lockdown, Manotoc acknowledged that the barangays are the major line of defense as they have been tasked to monitor and implement health and safety protocols within their respective localities up to this time.







Under Memorandum Circular 2020-018 of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the BHERTs are tasked to visit the home of returning residents, record daily the body temperature in the morning and afternoon for the next 14 days of home confinement, and observe possible coronavirus symptoms.

The Punong Barangays, in coordination with the city/municipal health and police authorities, also assist in the safe transfer of probable suspects to a Department of Health (DOH)-designated referral center or quarantine facility including the proper dissemination of information such as the DOH-coined term “HANDS”, which stands for Hand wash regularly, Avoid crowds, Never cough without handkerchief or tissue, Do wear face mask if sick or health care setting, and Seek early consultation.

Earlier, all provincial government personnel who reported for work physically during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine also received their hazard pay worth PHP500 per day. Leilanie Adriano /PNA – northboundasia.com





