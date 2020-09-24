Valenzuela bettor wins P128-M Lotto 6/55 jackpot

MANILA – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Thursday announced that a lone bettor from Valenzuela City bagged the jackpot in Wednesday night’s Lotto games.

In an advisory, PCSO general manager Royina Garma said the winner bagged the PHP128,397,144.80 jackpot prize in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw.

The bettor guessed the winning combination 02-12-22-27-03-29.

Some 43 bettors who guessed five correct numbers won second prize and will receive PHP100,000 each.

Some 1,653 players who got four correct numbers won PHP1,500 each, while 23,419 who have three correct numbers will get PHP60 each.

The selling agents get a prize commission of 1 percent of the jackpot prize without exceeding PHP1 million.

As provided in the TRAIN law, lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent final tax. Once the jackpot is claimed by the winner, it would be less 20 percent.

The Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Garma said small town lottery (STL) operations are now allowed to resume in the provinces of Abra, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Surigao del Sur, Davao del Sur excluding Davao City, and Olongapo City, Zambales starting Wednesday.

She reminded that health and safety protocols imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force, concerned local government units, and the PCSO should be followed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Garma said STL operations would be suspended automatically once these places are declared under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) or modified ECQ.

All STL areas not mentioned would remain suspended, she added.

Garma urged the public to patronize PCSO games to generate more funds to be used to assist Filipinos.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

One of its key programs is the Medical Access Program (MAP), which is designed to augment the medical needs of Filipinos nationwide, particularly hospital confinement, chemotherapy, dialysis, and post-transplant medicines.

The program is funded by revenues from PCSO games nationwide. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





