VACCINE CZAR GETS JAB

by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency |
Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., National Policy Against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar, shows the thumbs-up sign as Nurse Maan Villanueva administers the CoronaVac vaccine at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in Manila City on Monday (March 1, 2021). The government kicks off its Covid-19 vaccination program in selected hospitals in Metro Manila prioritizing medical front-liners and officials. (PNA photo by Joey O Razon) 

