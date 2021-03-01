VACCINE CZAR GETS JAB by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 01/03/202101/03/2021 Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., National Policy Against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar, shows the thumbs-up sign as Nurse Maan Villanueva administers the CoronaVac vaccine at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in Manila City on Monday (March 1, 2021). The government kicks off its Covid-19 vaccination program in selected hospitals in Metro Manila prioritizing medical front-liners and officials. (PNA photo by Joey O Razon)