US to donate 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine worldwide

WASHINGTON – The US administration of Joe Biden will purchase 500 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to donate globally, according to a report on Wednesday.

The Washington Post cited three people familiar with the plans who said Biden will announce the plan at the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Britain later this week.

Speaking to reporters before departing for the UK trip, Biden said he would have a vaccine strategy for the world and announce it, without elaborating.

According to an Associated Press report, which cites a person familiar with the matter, 200 million doses would be shared this year.

Last week, Biden said the US would donate 75 percent of unused coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines to the UN’s COVAX global vaccine sharing program.

The administration announced its framework for sharing at least 80 million vaccine doses globally by the end of June and the plan for the first 25 million doses, according to the White House.

COVAX aims to deliver 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021. (Anadolu)

