US names PH as vax recipient; delivery expected ‘soon’

MANILA – White House has officially named the Philippines as one of the recipients of its vaccine donation, with the delivery expected soon, according to the United States Embassy in Manila.

“The President’s been very clear on the US commitment to help countries throughout the world on this. We’re going to be seeing vaccines in significant numbers arriving in the Philippines and countries all around the world,” Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law said in a virtual briefing Friday.

Law expects Manila’s portion to be delivered “soon” but he did not provide a specific date, citing the logistical aspects that the White House needs to sort out first.

“The White House is currently looking at not only the logistical aspects but also, of course, each country may have different regulatory aspects, we’re talking about different as well, so I think the White House needs a little bit of time to sort those out but I would expect the announcement very soon,” he said.

The US is donating about 80 million doses of US-made coronavirus vaccine worldwide by end of June 2021.

Last June 3, it announced that the initial 19 million doses will be shared through COVAX Facility while approximately six million doses will be sent directly to countries in immediate need or those experiencing surges.

To be coursed through COVAX Facility, approximately seven million doses will be donated to Asia, including the Philippines, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, and the Pacific Islands.

Its direct donation, meanwhile, will be targeted toward regional priorities and partner recipients, including Mexico, Canada, and the Republic of Korea, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, India, Iraq, and Yemen, as well as for United Nations frontline workers. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com

