US jury finds Chauvin guilty of all 3 charges over Floyd’s death

WASHINGTON – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter over the death of George Floyd, the judge presiding over the high-profile trial announced Tuesday, reading the jury’s verdict.

Right after judge Peter Cahill announced the verdict, which came after the 12-member jury was sequestered Monday afternoon and deliberated for about 10 hours, Chauvin, who listened in the courtroom, was handcuffed and taken into custody by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The jurors found Chauvin, a white man, guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, all three counts he was charged with over the killing of black man Floyd.

Chauvin pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

He would face presumptive prison sentences of 12.5 years for the second-degree murder charge, 12.5 years for the third-degree murder charge, and four years for the second-degree manslaughter charge, according to Minnesota sentencing guidelines.

Since Chauvin has no previous criminal record, he would avoid the maximum sentence for each of the three charges, which is 40 years for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder, and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors, though, said they would seek a harsher sentence.

Cahill said he would announce the sentencing “eight weeks from now.” (Xinhua)

