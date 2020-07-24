US exceeds 4M coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON – The US on Thursday surpassed four million coronavirus cases as the number of cases spiked, according to a running tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In all, the Maryland-based university recorded 4,007,859 positive tests, and 143,846 Covid-19-related deaths. It reported 1,210,849 recoveries.

The US remains the country hardest-hit by the pandemic with the highest number of cases and deaths recorded worldwide.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged Tuesday that the situation will likely “get worse before it gets better.”

“We are in the process of developing a strategy that’s going to be very, very powerful,” he said without elaborating as the US is five months into the outbreak.

Cases have been flaring in California, Texas, and Florida.

California surpassed New York, the original epicenter of the US outbreak, Wednesday for the highest number of confirmed cases. The state, America’s most populous, has 421,857 confirmed cases after adding over 12,000 on Thursday. (Anadolu)





