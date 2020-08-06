US Covid-19 cases surpass 4.8M: Johns Hopkins University

by: Xinhua |
US Covid-19 cases surpass 4.8M: Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK – The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the United States surpassed 4.8 million on Wednesday, reaching 4,802,275, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose to 157,551, according to the CSSE.

The hardest-hit state California recorded 527,074 cases, followed by Florida with 502,739 cases, Texas 466,032 cases, and New York 418,225 cases, the tally showed.

States with over 180,000 cases also include Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, and Arizona, the CSSE data showed. (Xinhua)



Suggested Videos

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL


OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province


PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT


The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019