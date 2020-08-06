US Covid-19 cases surpass 4.8M: Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK – The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the United States surpassed 4.8 million on Wednesday, reaching 4,802,275, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose to 157,551, according to the CSSE.

The hardest-hit state California recorded 527,074 cases, followed by Florida with 502,739 cases, Texas 466,032 cases, and New York 418,225 cases, the tally showed.

States with over 180,000 cases also include Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, and Arizona, the CSSE data showed. (Xinhua)





