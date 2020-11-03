US, Australia mobilize aid to help ‘Rolly’-hit PH

MANILA – The United States and Australia have mobilized humanitarian assistance to support the Philippines recover from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly last November 1.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law on Tuesday said Washington is working with different international organizations in the Philippines to provide relief to the hard-hit areas.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by typhoon Rolly The U.S. stands ready to help. We are working with WFP (World Food Programme) Philippines and the IOM (International Organization for Migration) Philippines to deliver relief supplies and provide emergency shelter supplies in Bicol,” he said in a tweet.

The US Embassy in Manila said about 35 trucks were provided to the government to assist in the delivery of supplies.

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson said Canberra has also provided emergency shelter kits, through the Philippine Red Cross.

“I extend my sympathies to the people of the Philippines for the loss of life due to Rolly. Australia is supporting the Philippine government’s response efforts, with the Philippine Red Cross we are assisting 1,000 vulnerable families in Bicol Region with sleeping, hygiene and emergency shelter kits,” he said in a tweet Monday.

He commended the Philippines’ preparedness measures despite the challenges of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“Australia stands ready to support the Philippine govt, and we are working with humanitarian partners in identifying needs. This is a time for mateship and bayanihan,” he said.

China, meanwhile, said it is ready to join the government’s recovery efforts to help those affected by the typhoon as it sent a message of solidarity to the Filipino people.

“We are deeply saddened by the massive destruction caused by Typhoon Rolly (Goni). Our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the victims and the families who have suffered immense losses of lives and properties, and sincerely hope for speedy recovery in the affected areas,” the Chinese Embassy in Manila said in a statement.

On Monday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry extended its condolences to the relatives of the victims and people of the Philippines affected by the typhoon.

The ministry said it learned with sorrow about the loss of lives and extensive damage it caused.

It also wished a speedy recovery to the injured. PNA with reports from Anadolu