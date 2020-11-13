‘Ulysses’ leaves 2 dead, 2 injured in Central Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Typhoon Ulysses left two persons dead, two others injured, and thousands of families displaced as it battered Central Luzon on Thursday.

Based on the latest situational report from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 3 released on Friday, the two fatalities came from Pampanga and Zambales.

Those injured were also from Zambales.

Meanwhile, the report said a total of 59,505 families or 271,660 individuals were displaced in 39 municipalities or 266 barangays in the region that were hit by floods.

Of the region’s seven provinces, Bulacan was the hardest-hit with 42,411 families or 205,693 persons displaced from seven municipalities.

Pampanga was also badly affected by the onslaught of the typhoon with 12,768 families or 50,084 individuals displaced.

A total of 1,130 families or 4,674 persons were affected in Tarlac.

In Aurora, a total of 1,258 families or 3,944 persons from five towns were also displaced by the typhoon.

In Nueva Ecija, a total of 732 families or 2,823 individuals in 15 municipalities were affected.

In Bataan, a total of 17 villages in seven municipalities were hit by the typhoon that displaced some 667 families or 2,310 persons.

A total of 539 families or 2,132 persons were displaced in Zambales.

Meanwhile, a total of 912 houses were damaged by the typhoon in the region.

Of this figure, 179 were totally damaged while 733 were partially destroyed. Zorayda Tecson / PNA – northboundasia.com





