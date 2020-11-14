‘Ulysses’ death toll now at 37: NDRRMC

MANILA – The death toll due to Typhoon Ulysses, which battered several areas in Luzon, has climbed to 37 as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

In a Viber message to reporters, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal said the number can be broken down into 20 for Region 2; six for Calabarzon; five for Region 5; and six for the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Meanwhile, the number of missing persons, which was placed at 15, was broken down into two for Calabarzon; eight for Region 5; and five for the CAR.

The injured is at 22 — three for Region 2; nine for Calabarzon; eight for Region 5, and two for the CAR.







Timbal said these figures are still subject to changes pending verification or validation.

Meanwhile, agriculture damage was placed at PHP999.8 million in Regions 1, 2, 3, Calabarzon, Region 5, and the CAR.

Infrastructure damage was estimated at PHP253 million in Region 1 and Mimaropa. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com

