‘Ulysses’ damage to infra now at P8-B: DPWH

MANILA – The estimated damage brought by Typhoon Ulysses to infrastructure in eight heavily affected regions is now PHP8 billion, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported Monday.

The department said damage to infrastructures occurred in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR), Region 1 (Ilocos), Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), Region 3 (Central Luzon), Region 4-A (Calabarzon), Region 4-B (Mimaropa), and Region 5 (Bicol).

Damage to roads was at PHP4 billion; PHP421 million to bridges; PHP2 billion on flood control; PHP300 million on public buildings, PHP511 million to school buildings, and PHP300 million to other infrastructures.

Regions 4-A and 5 so far recorded the highest number of damage at PHP3.3 billion and PHP1.89 billion, respectively.

As of 1 p.m., the DPWH reported that fifteen road sections are closed to traffic; four in CAR, three in Region 2, six in Region 3, one in Region 4-A, and one in Region 5.

The affected roads are closed due to soil collapse, landslide, roadslip, mudflow, toppled trees, damaged detour, eroded bridge approach, flooding and carriageway settlement caused by continuous rains brought by “Ulysses”.

All other national roads and bridges are passable to all types of vehicles.

The DPWH has deployed personnel and maintenance crew to affected areas and installed warning signs and travel advisory. Rehabilitation and clearing operations are ongoing. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com







