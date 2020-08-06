UAE’s Ajman Souq fire brought under control

AJMAN – A massive fire, which broke out in Ajman Souq, had been brought under control and no casualties have been reported, according to Maj. Gen. Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police.

The Souq has been closed for four months due to Covid-19 safety measures.

“Civil Defense units and 25 police and ambulance vehicles responded immediately, reaching the incident site within three minutes and were able to isolate neighboring buildings and bring the fire under control,” Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi said.

The police evacuated the building. Investigations are underway into the cause of the fire. (WAM)





