Typhoon ‘Bising’ slightly decelerates, to bring heavy rains

MANILA – Typhoon Bising slightly decelerated over the Philippine sea east of Northern Samar while maintaining its strength, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. severe weather bulletin, the weather bureau said the rain bands of Typhoon Bising will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas and Bicol Regions.

“Under these conditions, flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are likely to occur especially in areas identified in hazard maps as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

As of 4 a.m. Sunday, the center of the eye of Bising was located at 400 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar or 470 kilometers (km) east of Juban, Sorsogon.

It is moving northwestward at 15 km per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 265 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2, the highest level of wind signal so far, has been raised over Catanduanes, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar.

On the other hand, TCWS No. 1 was hoisted over the eastern portion of Camarines Norte (San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Vinzons, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud), Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias, Ticao Islands, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, the northern portion of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

In Mindanao, TCWS No.1 has also been raised over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Cagwait, Tago, Bayabas, Tandag City, Lanuza, Cortes, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal).

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions and watch for the next severe weather bulletin to be issued at 11 a.m. Sunday. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com

