Troops nab 4 Vietnamese fishermen off Tawi-Tawi

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A Vietnamese boat captain was wounded after allegedly resisting arrest while Philippine authorities are investigating him and three others aboard a fishing boat off Turtle Islands municipality in Tawi-Tawi, an official said Wednesday.

Maj. Alpaser Haber, Turtle Islands municipal police chief, identified the wounded Vietnamese boat captain as Nu Oi, who sustained a gunshot wound in the right leg.

Haber identified the other three arrested Vietnamese as Ly Van Hon, Do Van Son, and Le Van Tao, all crewmen of a Vietnamese fishing boat with plate number 93842TS.

Haber said the Vietnamese fishing boat was sighted fishing illegally around 1 a.m. Wednesday near the shore of Sitio Langaan, Barangay Poblacion, Turtle Islands town.

He said a composite team of policemen and Marine soldiers together with Turtle Islands town Mayor Faizal Jamalul boarded the Vietnamese fishing boat for a board and search and investigation.

However, he said Oi, armed with a knife, attacked one of the policemen when they were ordered to move towards the front of the fishing boat for proper investigation.

He said Oi’s action prompted one of the policemen to shoot. Oi was taken to the Rural Health Unit while his three companions are detained at the police headquarters. Ely Dumaboc and Teofilo Garcia, Jr. /PNA – northboundasia.com





