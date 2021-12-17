Training plane crashes in Alaminos City

ALAMINOS CITY – A two-seater fixed wing training plane crashed into a fish pond in Barangay Telbang, Alaminos City here at around 9:20 in the morning of Wednesday, December 15.

Initial report from the Pangasinan Provincial Police Office said, because of the impact, the pilot instructor identified as Captain Daryl Uy died on the spot while the student pilot identified as Caran France Bamba Kaura, 21 years old from Quezon province sustained injuries on different parts of his body.

He was immediately brought to the Western Pangasinan District Hospital by the Alaminos City Rescue Unit for medical treatment.

The plane came from its base in Lingayen town, according to the police report.

The PNP and the Bureau of Fire Protection are doing progress report on the accident. (Venus May Sarmiento/PIA Pangasinan)

