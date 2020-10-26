Torrential rains bring floods, landslides in Ilocos Norte town

LAOAG CITY – Torrential rains brought about by Tropical Storm Quinta triggered floods and landslides in some barangays in Pagudpud town in Ilocos Norte on Saturday evening.

“Among the most affected parts of flooding include Barangays Saud, Subec, Caunayan and Balaoi,” Hendrick Pedronan, head of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) in Pagudpud, said in a radio interview Sunday.

Pedronan said they are on full alert status as the state weather bureau raised an orange rainfall warning.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued an orange rainfall alert since 6 p.m. Saturday in Calanasan, Apayao, Pamplona and Santa Praxedes in Cagayan; and in Pagudpud.

Under the alert level, flooding can happen in low areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

As of this posting, Quinta continues to bring moderate to heavy rains over the northern portions of mainland Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

Pedronan urged all concerned residents to stay vigilant as continuous heavy rains may lead to swelling of rivers and creeks in Pagudpud town.

The MDRRMO advised residents in high risk areas to evacuate immediately when threatened.

He said a rescue team is on standby. Leilanie Adriano /PNA – northboundasia.com





