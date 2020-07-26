Top real estate broker in GenSan gunned down

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Police launched an investigation into the killing of a prominent real estate broker in a housing village here on Saturday morning.

Capt. Brent Ian Salazar, chief of the San Isidro police station, said they are eyeing several angles as possible motive in the murder of victim Evelyn Tassara Te, 63, who was gunned down in front of her home around 6:50 a.m.

Salazar said Te, along with a driver and bodyguard, has just left her home in Morales Subdivision, Barangay City Heights aboard a Toyota van when a white pickup suddenly blocked their path.

Six heavily-armed men reportedly alighted from the pickup, disarmed the bodyguard, and ordered the victim to come out of the van, he said.

When she refused, Salazar said the suspects shot her several times but left the driver and bodyguard unharmed.

The gunmen, described by witnesses as clad “full battle gear,” hastily left the scene after the shooting.

Te was rushed to the General Santos Doctor’s Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival around 7:35 a.m.

Salazar said investigators are currently establishing the possible identities of the suspects, based on accounts from several witnesses.

“We have dispatched tracker teams to conduct follow up operations in coordination with other police units in the city and the neighboring areas,” he told reporters.

The police official said they were pursuing personal grudge and business-related conflict as among the possible angles, citing the victim’s work as a real estate broker and involvement in various land-related transactions.

Salazar said the victim was on her way to Surallah town in South Cotabato for a certain transaction when the incident happened.

Te was a known broker of various was major land deals here and figured in a long court battle, which reached the Supreme Court, over the sale of a 625-hectare property.

She was convicted by a regional court here in the mid-90s for a violation of the Bouncing Checks Law. Richelyn Gubalani /PNA – northboundasia.com