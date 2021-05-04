Top PMA graduate lauded as ‘pride, honor’ of NegOcc

BACOLOD CITY – Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson lauded on Monday the achievement of Cadet 1st Class Janrey Cabanero Artus, who topped this year’s graduating class of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

Artus, a Negrense who hails from Barangay Guintorilan, San Enrique town, is the valedictorian of the Mandirigmang Samahan ng Lakas na Sandigan ng Bayan (Masaligan) Class of 2021.

“To Cadet First Class Janrey Artus, our warmest congratulations. This is a pride and honor for our province. We wish you well. Whatever career you choose, I hope you will become a very good officer,” Lacson said, adding that indeed, it is “a proud moment for Negros Occidental”.

The governor said that graduating from the PMA is remarkable in itself, but Artus pushed through the limits and emerged at the top of his class.

“With this feat, you will be an exemplar and an inspiration to all the Negrenses, particularly to our youth,” he added.

Lacson also said it is noteworthy that the name of Artus’ class is “Masaligan,” which means trustworthy, reliable, and honorable in the local language.

“With this, I hope that you will fully embrace such honor through your fervent commitment and allegiance to our people and Constitution. May the good Lord be with you as you heed the honorable call to serve God and country,” the governor said.

Artus, 25, who studied Chemical Engineering at the University of the Philippines-Visayas before he entered the PMA, will join the Philippine Navy after graduation.

Aside from being the class valedictorian, he is also a recipient of the Presidential Saber, Philippine Navy Saber, Australian Defence Award, Spanish Armed Forces Award, General Antonio Luna Award, Academic Group Award, Jusmag Award, Humanities Plaque, Department of Leadership Plaque, Mathematics Plaque, Computing and Information Sciences Plaque, Management Plaque, Natural Sciences Plaque, Social Sciences Plaque, and Navy Professional Plaque.

Other graduates in the Top 10 include Daryl Brix Ramos Colita of Malalag, Davao del Sur, salutatorian; Valerie Mae Vicente Dicang of La Trinidad, Benguet, Rank 3; Jan Hernan Rebadulla Perez of Muntinlupa City, Rank 4; Christine Joyce Glodoviza Andog of Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, Rank 5; Feljoy Bagabaldo Ending of Misamis Occidental, Rank 6; Harold Mars Alicpala Sastado of Batangas City, Rank 7; Pamela Avila Calleja of Malinao, Albay, Rank 8; Michael Angelo Ariola Madriaga of Tabuk City, Kalinga, Rank 9; and Shirly Fatima Eguia Lim of Tacloban City, Rank 10.

The Masaligan Class of 2021 comprises 138 males and 26 females, including 82 Army cadets, 46 midshipmen, and 36 Aero cadets, who will join their respective branches of service as lieutenants or ensigns after the PMA Commencement Exercises on May 10. Nanette Guadalquiver / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

