Toddler, 35 others test positive of Covid-19 in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY – A total of 36 Bicolanos, including a one-year-old toddler, were tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), bringing to 655 the total number of confirmed cases in the region as of Saturday the Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in Bicol said.

Dr. Ernie Vera, DOH-Bicol regional director, said of the total, 378 are active cases, 261 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Based on DOH records, among the cases in Bicol, 16 are below five years old with an 11-month-old infant as the youngest, eight of them have recovered and eight are still active cases.

The breakdown of cases, according to the agency, is as follows: Albay, 217; Camarines Norte, 16; Camarines Sur, 250; Catanduanes, 25; Masbate, 105, and Sorsogon with 42.

“Releasing of other details about the patients is at the discretion of the local government units concerned guided by the provisions of the Data Privacy Act,” Vera said.

DOH-Bicol asked the public, especially the locally stranded individuals, returning overseas Filipinos and close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases, to strictly follow quarantine and isolation procedures.

“Stay calm. Everyone must follow all the health protocols such as social distancing, use of face mask, especially when outdoors, handwashing, cough etiquette, healthy lifestyle, and to stay at home. Cooperation and discipline from the public are crucial at this time of crisis,” an advisory from the regional office of the agency read.

The DOH-CHD-Bicol reminded the public that community quarantine is still in effect, thus, guidelines and directives must be complied with.

Staying at home and following preventive measures against Covid-19 are the simplest yet helpful acts which everyone can contribute in minimizing the spread of Covid-19 in the community, it said. Connie Calipay /PNA – northboundasia.com





