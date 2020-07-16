Three Persons Killed Over Land Dispute In La Union, 1 Hurt

ROSARIO, La Union – Three blood relatives were killed over a land dispute in Barangay Tay-ac this town Monday afternoon.

Police Major Silverio Ordinador, Jr., La Union Police Provincial Office (LUPPO) Information Officer, identified the suspect as Filomino F. Oropilla, 45. He was later killed by policemen who tracked him in his hideout and engaged the lawmen in a shoot-out during a hot pursuit operation.

Earlier, Oropilla, gunned down Modesto, 60, and his niece Mary Grace Oropilla, 36, in Purok 4 of said barangay. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies and were declared dead on arrival by attending physicians at the Rosario District hospital here.







Another victim, identified as Orpilla’s brother-in-law, Eduardo U. Siguin, 58, is now being treated of bullet wounds at the same hospital.

According to Rosario Chief of Police Major Garry Anthony Casem, his men responded to a shooting incident that allegedly took place at Purok 4 of the said barangay.

Casem said before the incident, the suspect was drinking liquor by himself while the victims were cooking for dinner inside the family compound.

It was learned that Orpilla and his brother Modesto were arguing over a family land inheritance when the former got angry, took his short arm from his clutch bag, and went on a shooting spree, fatally hitting his brother and his niece. Erwin Beleo / Northbound Philippines News





