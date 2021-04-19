Thirteen people die as SUV plunges into irrigation canal in Tabuk

BAGUIO CITY – A total of 13 people, including 7 children, died when the sports utility vehicle they were riding in fell into an irrigation canal in Tabuk City, Kalinga Sunday evening.

Col. Davy Limmong, provincial director of Kalinga Provincial Police Office, said the vehicle got submerged in water.

Limmong identified those who died as Soy Lope Agtulao, 36, driver of the Ford Everest; Judilyn Talawec Dumayom, 31; Alfredo Cutit Lope, 59; Remedios Longey Basilio, 56; Jessabel Basilio Paycao, 27; and Sony Puking Lopez, 22.

The seven children, who died from the accident, were identified as Marlo Gel Perena, 6; Seadarn Talawec Dumayom, 5; Scarlet Basilio Paycao, 3; Jeslyn Talawec Paycao, 4; Cydwin Lope Agtulao, 6; Cyan Lope Agtulao, 4; and Ezverdcrick Basilio Paycao, 4.

He said two passengers, Edith Andiso Perez, 51, and Cyril Lope Agtulao, 10, survived the mishap and now in stable condition at the hospital.

Limmong said based on initial information, the group were on the way home from a trip to Bulo Lake, a known tourist destination in the city, when the accident happened at around 6:15 p.m.

Report said 11 of the passengers were taken to Mejia Kim Medical Center in Barangay Agbannawag but were declared dead on arrival.

The two other victims taken to the Kalinga Provincial Hospital in Barangay Bulanao were also declared dead on arrival.

Limmong said investigation is ongoing. Dionisio Dennis, Jr. / PNA – northboundasia.com

