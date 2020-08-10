TD ‘Ferdie’, southwest monsoon bring rains across Luzon Monday

MANILA – Luzon will continue to experience rains due to tropical depression (TD) Ferdie and the southwest monsoon affecting the island, as several areas have been placed under tropical cyclone warning signal number 1, the weather bureau said Monday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Ferdie” was last tracked 210 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

It has a maximum sustained winds of 55 kms per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Ferdie is now approaching the northwestern border of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The combined effects of “Ferdie” and the enhanced southwest monsoon will cause strong breeze-force to near gale-force winds over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Region 4-A (Calabarzon) and Region 4-B (Mimaropa). Gusty conditions are more likely in coastal and mountainous regions of these areas.

Monsoon rains was forecast over Ilocos Region, and the provinces of Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, both due to the TD and the southwest monsoon.

The southwest monsoon is expected to cause occasional rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms will prevail over Visayas and Mindanao.

Areas under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1 are the western portion of Ilocos Norte (Badoc, Pinili, Currimao, Batac City, Paoay, San Nicolas, Laoag City, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Burgos), and and western portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, San Juan, Cabugao, Sinait, Santa Catalina).

Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of areas under TCWS no. 1 due to rough to very rough seas.

Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out over the seaboards of Visayas and the rest of Luzon due to moderate to rough seas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com





