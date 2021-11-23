SUZUKI PHILIPPINES INTRODUCES THE S-PRESSO SPECIAL EDITION

Manila — There’s never a dull moment whenever you’re driving the S-Presso Special Edition. Experience thrill on the road with the bold contemporary design of this favourite hatchback that brings out the excitement wherever you may go.

They say having a car is all about having freedom. The freedom to go wherever you want to be without having much to worry about. Since its launch in March of last year, the S-Presso received a strong demand from the market being a vehicle that redefines excitement and fun that can surely boost your adventures on the road. This time, Suzuki brings it a notch higher with a redefined version of this popular compact model.

Distinct Design

A compact car that has big things to offer, the Suzuki S-Presso Special Edition takes on a retro design infused with modern features that makes head turn dawning standard halogen headlights and a 4-slot grille which pays homage to Suzuki’s brand identity. The black cladding and the addition of skid plates around it complement its athletic mini SUV look. On its side profile, the S-Presso’s body has a striking high visual line that’s pushed upwards. Moreover, adding a dash of character are the stylish alloy wheels and its rear upper spoiler put in a sporty flair to the S-Presso’s persona.

All these are complemented with upgrades on its interiors with silky silver ornament on center console, AC louver and side door moulding- completing the package from inside and out.

The Power Within and an Optimized Performance

The S-Presso special edition comes in its champion colorway, Starry Blue Pearl, leaving a lasting impression to those who spot the automobile on the road. For the price of P568,000, kick start your drive to a whole new level.

