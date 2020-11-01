Super typhoon Rolly makes landfall with 225 kph winds

MANILA – Super typhoon Rolly (international name Goni), the strongest storm in the world this year, made a landfall over Bato, Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m. Sunday, packing winds of 225 kilometers per hour.

Forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said it is a “dangerous situation” for the provinces of Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, the northern portion of Sorsogon and the central and southern portions of Quezon within the next 12 hours because of “catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall”.

During its traverse of Southern Luzon, “Rolly”, with gusts of 280 kph, is forecast to weaken but will emerge as a typhoon over the West Philippine Sea.

“Rolly” will traverse the southern portion of Catanduanes, Lagonoy Gulf and make landfall over the southern portion of Camarines Sur or the northern portion of Albay.

It will also cross the Camarines provinces before heading towards Region 4-A (Calabarzon) this afternoon.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 is hoisted in these areas: Catanduanes, Albay, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Tinambac, Calabanga, Siruma, Tigaon, Bombon, Magarao, Camaligan, Gainza, Canaman, Milaor, Naga City, Minalabac, Balatan, Bula, Pili, Ocampo, Goa, San Jose, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Baao, Nabua, Bato). Widespread damage to high-risk structures is expected.

These areas are under TCWS No. 4: Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, the northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Juban, Casiguran, Magallanes), Burias Island, the central and southern portions of Quezon (Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez), Marinduque, and the northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton).

These areas will experience “very destructive to devastating typhoon-force winds”, according to the weather bureau.

Under TCWS No. 3 are the rest of Sorsogon, the northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Masbate City, Milagros, Uson, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon) including Ticao Island, the rest of Quezon including Polillo Island, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Rizal, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, Botolan, Cabangan), the central portion of Romblon (Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan), the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Island, and the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Gloria, Bansud, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera); Northern Samar.

“Destructive typhoon-force winds” is expected in these areas.

TCWS No. 2 is hoisted over Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Romblon, and the rest of Masbate, the northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad), the extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya), and the northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay).

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains is expected over Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro provinces, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Cordillera Administrative Region, Leyte, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon will experience moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

"Rolly" is expected to exit mainland Luzon and emerge over the Philippine Sea on Monday morning.