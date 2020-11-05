Strong winds to continue as ‘Siony’ maintains strength

MANILA — Strong winds will continue to prevail over parts of northern Luzon as Severe Tropical Storm Siony maintained its strength, the weather bureau said in its 11 p.m. Wednesday bulletin.

“Siony” packs a maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 115 kph, while slowly moving westward. It was last tracked 670 km. east of Basco, Batanes.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1 is still hoisted over Batanes, the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga), and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Balintang Island., Babuyan Island, Didicas Island, and Camiguin Island, including their adjoining islets.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast strong breeze to near gale conditions over these areas by Thursday night.

It added that strong breeze to near gale conditions will continue in the next 24 hours over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Ilocos Norte, and the northern and eastern coastal areas of mainland Cagayan due to the northeasterlies.

The trough of “Siony” and Tropical Storm Goni (formerly “Rolly”) will cause scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rain showers over Pangasinan and most parts of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of northern Luzon , western seaboard of northern Luzon, eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, western seaboard of Southern Luzon, and the seaboards of areas under TCWS no. 1.

Fishing boats and other small seacraft are advised not to venture into the sea, while larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Moderate to rough seas will continue over the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA advised mariners of small seacraft take precautionary measures when venturing to the sea. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com