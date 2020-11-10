Strong winds continue as ‘Ulysses’ now severe tropical storm

MANILA — Areas under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 2 will continue to experience damaging gale force to storm force winds, and those under TCWS no. 1 will have strong breeze to near gale conditions as weather disturbance “Ulysses” intensified into a severe tropical storm on Tuesday night, the weather bureau said.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Ulysses” now packs a maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph. It was last seen 250 km. east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

TCWS no. 2 is still hoisted over the central and southern portions of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan), the southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Laur, General Tinio, Gapan City, Peñaranda, Gabaldon), the northern and eastern portions of Bulacan (Meycauayan City, Obando, Marilao, Bocaue, Pandi, Bustos, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel, Angat, Santa Maria, San Jose del Monte City, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad), Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Ticao Island, and Burias Island.

Areas under TCWS no. 1 are Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Abra, Ilocos Sur, La Union Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, the rest of Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, the rest of Masbate, northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad).







Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail over Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and northern Samar.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, and the rest of Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

Flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, according to PAGASA.

Rough to very high seas will continue over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar currently not under TCWS no. 1.

The northeast monsoon will also cause rough to high over the remaining seaboards of northern Luzon, as well as rough seas over the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands.

Sea travel is risky for all types of seacraft over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the western seaboards of Palawan, including Calamian Islands, and the eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

PAGASA advised mariners of small seacraft to take precautionary measures when venturing to the sea.

Meanwhile, due to the threat of “Ulysses”, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Tuesday night announced the cancellation of 17 flights scheduled for Wednesday to Thursday.

The canceled flights are:

(Wednesday, November 11)

PR2923 Manila – Legazpi

PR2924 Legazpi – Manila

(Thursday, Nov. 12)

PR511 Manila – Singapore

PR502 Singapore – Manila

PR890 Manila – Taipei

PR891 Taipei – Manila

PR412 Manila – Osaka Kansai

PR411 Osaka Kansai – Manila

PR428 Manila – Tokyo Narita

PR427 Tokyo Narita – Manila

PR1845 Manila – Cebu

PR453 Manila – General Santos

PR1813 Manila – Davao

PR2521 Manila – Cagayan de Oro

PR2997 Manila – Zamboanga

PR2985 Manila – Tacloban

PR2959 Manila – Cotabato

“Even after the typhoon recedes and weather improves, it may take some time to restore normal schedules, as we would need to reposition aircraft and undertake other operational adjustments based on the revised slots and clearances at the affected airports, in coordination with the airport and air traffic control authorities,” the carrier said in its Facebook page. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





