Stranded passengers, vehicles pile up in Bicol ports

LEGAZPI CITY – Close to a thousand sea travelers bound for Visayas and Mindanao were still marooned on Sunday in various ports in Bicol, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said.

Gremil Alexis Naz, OCD spokesperson, said aside from 995 stranded passengers, drivers and helpers, there were 192 trucks, 116 cars, 11 buses, seven vessels, and 20 small boats still grounded at the ports of Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Masbate, Catanduanes.

The Philippine Coast Guard canceled sea travels in various ports on Friday as a preemptive measure due to the imminent danger posed by Typhoon Bising.

The Land Transportation Office also reported that 173 trucks bound for Visayas and Mindanao are on a long queue along the Maharlika Highway in Camarines Sur and Sorsogon.

As of the 11 a.m. bulletin of state weather bureau PAGASA, the center of the eye of Bising was located 375 kilometers (km) east of Juban, Sorsogon or 345 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail over Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region.

On Monday, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Bicol Region and Northern Samar.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is up over Catanduanes, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar. Mar Serrano / PNA – northboundasia.com

