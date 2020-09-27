Southwest monsoon, thunderstorms to bring isolated rains

MANILA – Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rain showers is expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) spotted 360 km east of Basco, Batanes.

The weather bureau added the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

It warned the public against possible flash floods and landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will blow all over the country while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is 25.6°C while the maximum temperature is 33.8°C, PAGASA said. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com





