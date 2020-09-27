Southwest monsoon, thunderstorms to bring isolated rains

by: Philippine News Agency |
Southwest monsoon, thunderstorms to bring isolated rains

MANILA – Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rain showers is expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) spotted 360 km east of Basco, Batanes.

The weather bureau added the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

It warned the public against possible flash floods and landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will blow all over the country while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is 25.6°C while the maximum temperature is 33.8°C, PAGASA said. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

Mushroom Business

DAING DAMORTIS

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020


Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE


LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19


No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News


BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay