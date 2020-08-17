Southwest monsoon, LPA to bring scattered rains Monday

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – Most parts of the country will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to a low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon affecting southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao, the weather bureau said Monday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA might develop into a tropical depression in the next 36 hours.

The LPA was last spotted 135 kilomters east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Currently, the LPA is causing rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon, according to PAGASA.

The southwest monsoon will bring rains over Metro Manila, the rest of central Luzon, Region 4-B (Mimaropa), Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds, slight to moderate seas will prevail over the whole archipelago, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com



