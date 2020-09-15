Sorsogon journalist shot dead

by: Philippine News Agency |
Sorsogon journalist shot dead

SORSOGON CITY – A local journalist here was shot dead on Monday evening by motorcycle-riding assailants.

Police identified the victim as Jobert Bercasio also known as Polpog, a resident of Bacon district, Sorsogon City.

Initial report showed Bercasio was on board his motorcycle and was en route to Seabreeze Subdivision in Barangay Cabid-An from the city proper when he was shot multiple times by two suspects at around 7:55 p.m.

City police chief Supt. Benito Dipad said the victim died on the spot though it could not yet be determined how many gunshot wounds he sustained as autopsy has yet to be performed.

Dipad said empty casings from M-16 rifle were recovered at the crime scene.

“Police investigators are now reviewing CCTV footages along the route taken by the victim for possible identification of the suspects,” Dipad added.

Bercasio, who was known for his hard-hitting commentaries, hosted a program through Facebook live.  Bobby Labalan / PNA – northboundasia.com



