Sony Electronics Expands Functionality of Camera Remote SDK and Increases Range of Compatible Models

SAN DIEGO — Sony Electronics Inc. has launched an update (Version 1.04) to its Camera Remote Software Development Kit (SDK) which extends the list of supported cameras to include the Alpha 1 and RX0 II. The addition of these models opens many new opportunities for companies to utilize the industry leading technology in Sony’s cameras to develop tailored camera applications to improve their own workflow.

The Alpha 1 is particularly suited to content creation and the inspection industry due to its unprecedented combination of resolution and speed with Ethernet control. RX0 II is ideal for 3D scanning and Photobooth usage, due to its ultra-compact body and high image quality made possible by its 1.0-type image sensor.

The latest update now means that up to 20 camera devices can be connected via USB, with the additional benefits of Ethernet connectivity that enable users to operate system over much greater distances.

“Since the launch of the SDK in February 2020, demand has been fantastic and we have engaged with new B2B partners across the globe to take full advantage of the advanced capabilities of cameras such as the Alpha 7S III and Alpha 7R IV,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “Improving the connectivity options for wired multi-camera solutions is crucial for applications in areas such as e-commerce and 3D scanning, and we will continue to evolve our offering to best support the needs of our customers.”

Camera Remote SDK allows users to control Sony’s cameras remotely from a computer, from changing the camera settings, to remote shutter release and live view monitoring. With this SDK, software developers can design customized applications tailored to business requirements, integrating Sony’s professional equipment for size-critical drone and speed camera systems as well as other medical, education, government, and e-commerce functions.

Digital production agency Stasis Media is one such example. Stasis is one of the leading providers of real-time visualization, augmented and virtual reality solutions, photogrammetry and 3D scanning.

“The ability to connect multiple cameras in the same session per machine, will greatly expand our photogrammetry capture rig capabilities,” said Craig Mason, Director, Stasis Media. “The support for the RX0 II gives us capacity to perform full-body scans at high quality, in tandem with face capture, all as part of the same workflow. This is a great addition to the Sony toolset and will allow us to make use of Sony’s high-quality imaging sensors for rapid, high quality photogrammetry scanning.”

In addition to the existing support for Windows® 8.1/10, ARM Linux® and macOS®, Version 1.04 of the SDK introduces support for x86 Linux, making integration easy for industry customers traditionally using x86 computers. Full details of the Camera Remote SDK, including case studies and the full list of compatible products can be found at http://www.sony.net/CameraRemoteSDK.

Alpha 1: Unprecedented Resolution and Speed

Due to its high-speed performance, the Alpha 1 captures moments that would otherwise be lost, providing any photographer the speed they require to capture fast-moving objects. High-speed readout from the 50.1-megapixel (approximate effective) full-frame image sensor and a large buffer memory makes it possible to shoot up to 155 full-frame compressed RAW imagesi or 165 full-frame JPEG imagesii at up to 30 frames per second with the electronic shutter while maintaining full AF and AE tracking performanceiii. These features are all possible while controlling via SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps or 1000BASE-T Ethernet.

At an astonishing calculation speed of up to 120 AF/AE calculations per second, the Alpha 1 can maintain focus with high accuracy even for fast moving subjects. It can automatically adjust exposure, even with sudden changes in brightness, with an AE response latency as low as 0.033 secondsiv. (PR)

