“Siony” slightly weakens but remains tropical storm over PH Sea

MANILA – Tropical Storm “Siony” is forecast to continue moving west-northwestward tonight until Monday night before it will slow down and become almost stationary Monday night until Tuesday evening, the weather bureau said.

In its severe weather bulletin issued at 11 p.m. Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Siony” will then move west-southwestward or westward towards Extreme Northern Luzon.

“Siony”, which has joined Typhoon “Rolly” in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, will likely remain in the tropical storm category within the next 36 to 48 and almost stationary on Nov. 3, PAGASA added.

Though “SIONY” remains less likely to directly affect the weather and coastal water conditions in the country over the next 2 to 3 days, PAGASA advised the public and disaster managers, especially those situated in Northern Luzon, to continue monitoring for updates on this tropical cyclone.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, the center of Tropical Storm “SIONY” was estimated at 990 km East of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. It is moving west-northwestward at 30 km/h. PNA – northboundasia.com