‘Siony’ leaves PH, LPA to bring scattered rains

MANILA – Severe Tropical Storm Siony (international name Atsani) has left the Philippine area of responsibility while a low-pressure area (LPA) will bring scattered rains in parts of the country on Saturday.

In its 5 a.m. weather report, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was last estimated at 465 km. east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte and will likely develop into Tropical Depression Tonyo in the next two days.

“It is forecast to move generally west-northwestward towards Eastern Visayas. It may likely reach the said area this morning or afternoon,” PAGASA said.

For now, the LPA will bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol regions, as well as the Visayas and Mindanao.







Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought by localized thunderstorms.

The temperature in Metro Manila is estimated at 24°C to 31°C; Tagaytay City, 22°C to 29°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; Metro Davao, 25°C to 32°C; and Zamboanga City, 24°C to 32°C. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz / PNA – northboundasia.com