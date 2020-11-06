‘Siony’ crosses Misanga Island in Batanes

MANILA – Severe Tropical Storm Siony crossed the Misanga Island in Itbayat, Batanes as Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 remains hoisted over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands Friday.

In its 8 a.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northern portion of mainland Cagayan, the northern portion of Apayao, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte remain under TCWS No. 1.

Areas under TCWS No. 2 will experience damaging gale to storm-force winds and moderate to heavy rains, while those under TCWS No. 1 will have strong breeze to near gale conditions and light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

The weather bureau forecast “Siony” to pass over the sea off the southern coast of Taiwan within 12 hours, and may likely exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday night.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center, and gustiness of up to 115 kph, moving westward at 20 kph.

Rough to high seas will prevail over the coastal waters of areas where TCWS No. 2 and No. 1 were hoisted.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the western seaboard of northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Luzon.

Sea travel is risky for all types of seacraft over all those waters.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the western seaboard of central Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

PAGASA advised mariners of small seacraft to take precautionary measures when venturing to the sea. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com