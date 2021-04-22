Sinas reshuffles 10 police execs

MANILA – Ten police officials were included in the latest reorganization in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In an order released on Thursday, PNP chief, Gen. Debold Sinas reassigned Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) director, Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, to head the Police Regional Office (PRO)-5 (Bicol).

Estomo replaces Brig. Gen. Bartolome Bustamante, who was reassigned as chief of the Directorate for Human Resource Doctrine and Development (DHRDD).

Other officials who were included in the revamp include Col. Rodolfo Castil Jr., from AKG to PRO 5; Col. Rolando Destura, from the Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) to Highway Patrol Group (HPG); Col. Rudolph Dimas, from PRO 6 (Western Visayas) to AKG; Col. Jean Fajardo, from DHRDD to Office of the Chief PNP (OCPNP); Col. Redrco Maranan, from Directorate for Plans (DPL) to DEG; Col. Allan Nobleza, from HPG to PRO 6 (Western Visayas); Col. Fernando Ortega, from OCPNP to Directorate for Information and Communication Technology Management (DICTM); and Col. David Peredo Jr., from PRO 5 to AKG.

The revamp will take effect on Friday, April 23. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com

