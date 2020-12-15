Seniors, MDG families in Ilocos Norte to get Christmas packs

LAOAG CITY – Christmas is going to be merry for Ilocos Norte’s selected senior citizens and Millennium Development Goal (MDG) family-beneficiaries who are set to receive gift packs from the provincial government.

Edwin Cariño, head of the Sustainable Development Council under the provincial government of Ilocos Norte, on Monday said the gift-giving program is “need-based,” meaning various commodity items will be given to different groups of individuals.

“Most of the selected caravan beneficiaries this year are displaced workers due to Covid-19 pandemic and those who were badly hit by typhoons and other natural calamities,” he said.

Some 17,000 noche buena packages would be given to MDG beneficiaries while 250 gift vouchers and 1,300 leisure incentive vouchers will be distributed to front-liners, he added.

A total of 3,000 senior citizens will also receive grocery packs and some 200 individuals will receive financial assistance.

The provincial government is now preparing the grocery packs, gift vouchers, and leisure incentives for distribution anytime next week or earlier, Cariño said.

Every year, the Christmas caravan has become a tradition for the personnel to share blessings in time for the yuletide season.

Covering the 21 towns and two cities of the province, beneficiaries were pre-identified by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office.

The list of MDG family-beneficiaries is apart from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program of the national government.

With the ongoing health crisis, the provincial government reiterated that party celebrations are not allowed as a preventive measure during the coronavirus pandemic. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

