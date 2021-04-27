Senator Go extends financial aid to victims of Bohol chopper crash

MANILA –The Office of Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has committed to extend financial assistance to the fatality and three injured passengers of a Philippine Air Force helicopter that crashed in the waters off Jandayan Island off Getafe town, Bohol province on Tuesday morning.

The pilot identified as Capt. Aurelios Olano was killed in the mishap.

Senator Go personally expressed his sympathy to the injured passengers and Olano’s family.

Aside from the financial assistance, the Go’s office and President Rodrigo Duterte committed to shoulder the hospitalization of the three injured Airforce personnel.

The three were first brought to President Carlos P. Garcia Memorial Hospital in Talibon town, Bohol.

They were later transferred to Cebu where two of them were admitted to the Allegiant Regional Care Hospital while the other was brought to the Mactan-Benito Ebuen Airbase Hospital.

Olano will be brought to Bohol following a Requiem Mass at Mactan Airbase.

Based on official reports, the helicopter left Mactan Airbase for a periodic maintenance flight but suddenly experienced turbulence while on air.

Go was in Cebu to grace the commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Victory of Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City.

He also headed for the opening of the 103rd Malasakit Center located in Carcar Provincial Hospital.

He distributed assistance to the members of the Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association, habal-habal drivers, and public market vendors in Carcar City.

Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Undersecretary Anthony Gerard Ybañez Gonzales visited the injured Air Force personnel on Tuesday evening and personally turned over the financial assistance from the President and Senator Go. (PR)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

