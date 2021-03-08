SECOND BATCH by: Philippine News Agency | 08/03/202108/03/2021 An air traffic controller guides a KLM Asia commercial plane using marshaling wands at the tarmac of NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City Sunday night (March 7, 2021). The plane transported 38,400 more doses of AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX Facility, completing the expected 525,600 doses secured by the national government. ROBERT OSWALD ALFILER / PNA Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related