Search, rescue ops continue for 3 missing Ilocos Norte fishermen

by: Leilanie Adriano-PNA |
Search, rescue ops continue for 3 missing Ilocos Norte fishermen

LAOAG CITY – The Philippine Coast Guard search and rescue team continues its search operation in the coastal waters of Ilocos Norte on Wednesday for three fishermen who have gone missing last Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Melvin Manuel, head of the Laoag City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, confirmed this on Wednesday as he reported “the search and rescue were temporarily halted due to strong waves and winds.”

He said the rescue team will immediately resume as soon as the weather improves.

In a radio report, the three still unidentified fishermen were last seen by coastal villagers in Barangay Caaoacan, this city, at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Their boat appeared to have encountered engine trouble but the rescue team could not get near them due to bad weather. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

Mushroom Business

DAING DAMORTIS

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020


Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE


LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19


No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News


BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay