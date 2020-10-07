Search, rescue ops continue for 3 missing Ilocos Norte fishermen

LAOAG CITY – The Philippine Coast Guard search and rescue team continues its search operation in the coastal waters of Ilocos Norte on Wednesday for three fishermen who have gone missing last Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Melvin Manuel, head of the Laoag City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, confirmed this on Wednesday as he reported “the search and rescue were temporarily halted due to strong waves and winds.”

He said the rescue team will immediately resume as soon as the weather improves.

In a radio report, the three still unidentified fishermen were last seen by coastal villagers in Barangay Caaoacan, this city, at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Their boat appeared to have encountered engine trouble but the rescue team could not get near them due to bad weather. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com





