Seafarer New Covid-19 Case in La Union

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — A 30-year- old male from Naguilian town is the latest case of the dreaded Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in La Union after the province had a clean record of the illness for the past 30 days.

In Executive Order 2020-36 issued June 13, Naguillian Mayor Nieri T. Flores confirmed the second Covid-19 case in her municipality–also the second in the province– and declaring a lockdown in Sitio Bliss in Baraoas Sur village, where the infected person resides.

To contain the spread of the virus, she ordered the 115 families residing therein (Sitio Bliss) to stay inside their homes until further notice.

Flores also disclosed that the asymptomatic seafarer is now under the care of the Municipal Health Office.

She also activated the town’s contact tracing team and advised those who have personal contact with the seafarer to cooperate with authorities.

Meanwhile, in an official statement posted in the povince’s Facebook page, Governor Francisco Emmanuel R. Ortega III confirmed the new Covid-19 case in his province.

“The resurgence of a new case illustrates that our fight against the disease is not yet over,” Ortega said in the FB account. He also identified the patient from said town, an eastern municipality in La Union.

Ortega appealed to his constituents to remain vigilant and follow guidelines such as staying at home, if possible, and observing minimum health standards.

“Our fight to make La Union COVID-free lies in our sustained cooperation and solidarity,” he added. (JCR/JND, PIA La Union)





